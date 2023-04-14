CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 301,351 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of CubeSmart worth $88,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,368,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,990,000 after purchasing an additional 491,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.94%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.