DA Davidson Weighs in on Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

