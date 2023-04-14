Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DHR opened at $254.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.74.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
