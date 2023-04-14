Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Raised to €10.70 at Barclays

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays to €10.70 ($11.63) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.01.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

DVDCF opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.