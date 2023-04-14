Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.