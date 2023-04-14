Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

