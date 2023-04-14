DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Lifted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

