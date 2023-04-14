Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $103.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $97.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3,143.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

