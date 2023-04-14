DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Insider David J. Wambeke Buys 468,750 Shares

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) insider David J. Wambeke acquired 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 468,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.73. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.