DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Insider David J. Wambeke Buys 468,750 Shares

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) insider David J. Wambeke acquired 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 468,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.73. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.71.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)
