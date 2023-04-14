DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $219,720.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $224,064.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

