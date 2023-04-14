Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 49,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after buying an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

