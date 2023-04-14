DURECT’s (DRRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of DRRX opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.60. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth $26,000.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

