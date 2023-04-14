E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC cut E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of EICCF opened at C$3.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.53. E Automotive has a 52 week low of C$3.27 and a 52 week high of C$7.18.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

