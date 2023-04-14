Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given New $20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

ERJ stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $14,162,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 3,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,585 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

