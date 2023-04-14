Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $85.41 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.