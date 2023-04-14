Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 163,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

