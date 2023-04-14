Energean (LON:ENOG) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,585 ($19.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Energean Trading Down 0.7 %

ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,222.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,304.23. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 929.50 ($11.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,622 ($20.09). The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16,300.00 and a beta of 0.52.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

