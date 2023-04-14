Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,585 ($19.63) in a report on Tuesday.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of EERGF opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Energean has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

