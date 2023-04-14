EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.40.
EQT Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:EQT opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.16.
EQT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.
Institutional Trading of EQT
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
