Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for GrowGeneration in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRWG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

GRWG stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.08. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 461,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 320,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 203.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 253,629 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.

