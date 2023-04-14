Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,270 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

