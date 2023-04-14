Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,220 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.