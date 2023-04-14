Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,390 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 290.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.58.

GPN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

