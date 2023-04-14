Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 24,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,065,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $304.51 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

