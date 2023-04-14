Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $74.50 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.