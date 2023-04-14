Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 209,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $89.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

