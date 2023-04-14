Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

