Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $218.67 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

