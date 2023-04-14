Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,140 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $366,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

