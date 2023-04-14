Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

DLR opened at $91.93 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

