Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

