Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,285 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,959,000 after acquiring an additional 282,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

