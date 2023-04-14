Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $480.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.51 and its 200 day moving average is $432.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $517.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

