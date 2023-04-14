Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $629,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,946 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,510,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $211.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $219.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.79.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

