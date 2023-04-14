Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $857,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,868 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

