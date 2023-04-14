F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $415.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The company has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

