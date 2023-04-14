Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FPI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of FPI opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.91 million, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,512.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

