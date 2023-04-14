Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FPI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FPI opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.91 million, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.