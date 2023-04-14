Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

FPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPI stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $593.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.