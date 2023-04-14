Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

