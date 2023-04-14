Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

