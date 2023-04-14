Financial Survey: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -67.25% -54.90% -35.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.02 -$55.90 million N/A N/A ContextLogic $571.00 million 9.83 -$384.00 million ($0.56) -14.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Onion Global has a beta of -3.55, meaning that its share price is 455% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContextLogic has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 1 0 1 0 2.00

ContextLogic has a consensus target price of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,533.66%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Onion Global.

Summary

ContextLogic beats Onion Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.