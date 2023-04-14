First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 410.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601,650 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

