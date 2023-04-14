Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Fisker stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Fisker has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fisker news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta acquired 299,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,575,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock worth $13,051,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 609,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

