Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 204 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

KMB stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

