Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

