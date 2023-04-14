Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $716,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $480,740,000 after buying an additional 97,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.48. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

