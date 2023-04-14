Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 574,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $139.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $164.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average is $138.28.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

