Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

