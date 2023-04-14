Fox Advisors Initiates Coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Stock analysts at Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

PSNY opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

