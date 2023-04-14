Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $156.84 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $168.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

