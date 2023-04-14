Frederick W. Smith Sells 131,755 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $231.07 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $11,399,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

